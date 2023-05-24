A 16-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Bihar who was pursuing NEET coaching in Rajasthan's Kota, committed suicide, said police on Thursday, May 25.

The teen from Bihar had come to the city around a year ago, said the police according to a report by IANS.

The student was living in the Kamla Udyan area under the Kunhadi police station area of Kota.

Further Investigation

As per sources, the boy named Aryan, had hanged himself in his room at around 9 pm on Wednesday night. According to IANS, the preliminary investigation revealed that letters written to a girl have been found among the student's notes. The report added that further investigation has started on it.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shankar Lal said that 16-year-old Aryan was a resident of Khojpura district in Nalanda, Bihar. The boy was a student of Class XII and was also preparing for NEET.

According to sources, the boy went to his room after returning from his coaching classes and locked himself in. Meanwhile, the relatives called Aryan, but he did not receive their calls.

His relatives then alerted the warden of the hostel. The warden knocked on the gate of Aryan's room which was locked from inside.

When the gate did not open for a long time, the police were informed. Aryan was found hanging in his room when police reached the spot around 9 pm after breaking the gate.

His body was later taken to the MBS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police then informed the family members.

The fourth case so far

It is to be noted that this is the fourth case in 24 days in May when a student preparing for a competitive examination, committed suicide. Between May 8 and 11, three students committed suicide. Officials also state that there have been 10 cases of suicide and attempt to suicide in the last five months.