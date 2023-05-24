The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) declared the results for Class X and XII final board examinations on Wednesday, May 24. The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination for class X, and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination for class XII were conducted in March 2023.

The NBSE chairperson Asano Sekhose said the total number of students enrolled in the examinations was 40,446, out of which 24,361 were in HSLC and 16,085 in HSSLC, as per a report by PTI.

The pass percentage, this year, stood at 70.32 per cent for Class X with 17,130 candidates passing the examination. On the other hand, for Class 12 board exams, a total of 16,082 students appeared in the examinations across all streams out of which 13,428 passed the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination.

Girls outperform boys

Sekhose announced that 9,350 girls and 7,780 boys have passed the examination for Class X. In the top 20, there are 99 students, and of them, 33 are boys and the rest 66 are girls, PTI reported.

Christy Paul Mathew of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School (HSS) in Dimapur topped the class 10 examination with 99 per cent marks.

The performance of girls has been better than the boys in all the streams of HSSLC, Sekhose said.

Kohima district recorded the highest pass percentage at 73, followed by Mokokchung at 70 per cent and Phek at 63 per cent. Shamator district stood at the bottom, recording a success rate of 6 per cent, the minister said.