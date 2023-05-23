The UPSC has announced the final results of the Civil Services Exam, which was conducted in September 2022, today, May 22.

The Prelims were held on June 5, 2022, while the Main Exam was held from September 16 to 25. The Personality Interview round concluded on May 18.

Earlier, the commission conducted the personality test for 1,026 candidates under Phase 1 and 918 candidates under Phase 2, who had cleared the UPSC Mains 2022 examination. The Personality Test was held in two sessions: the forenoon session was conducted at 9.00 am and the afternoon session was held at 1 pm.

Women dominate top ranks, again

This year too, the top four ranks in the UPSC have been secured by women, reports The Indian Express. Ishita Kishore secured All-India Rank (AIR) 1 followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra.

How to check results

UPSC candidates will be able to check the final results of the civil services exam online at upsc.gov.in.

Follow these steps:

1) Visit the official UPSC website

2) Once you scroll down, you'll see 'UPSC Civil Services Result 2022'. Click on it

3) A PDF will appear on your screen with the title UPSC Result 2022. This is a list with the roll numbers of all those candidates who have been chosen

4) Find your roll number and check if you have qualified or not