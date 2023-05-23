The counselling process of AP PolyCET (Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test) will begin on May 25, informed Commissioner of Technical Education, Chadalawada Nagarani, at a press release on Monday, May 22 He also added that the online processing payment window remains open from May 25 to June 1, and the certificate verification process is from May 29 to June 5. The seat allotments for the selected students will be on June 9 and the classes will commence on June 15, he added, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The commissioner further said that the notification was issued on May 19 and on May 23, and will be published in newspapers.

According to Commissioner Nagarani, the online processing fee payment will be from May 25 to June 1 for eight days. The certificate verification will be from May 29 to June 5 for eight days. The options entry will be allowed from June 1 to 6 for six days and the change of options will be allowed on June 7.

The seat allotments for the selected students will be on June 9 and self-joining by the students through the online facility will come into force from June 10 to 15 for six days and reporting to the colleges also from June 10 to 15. Nagarani stated that the classes for the academic year 2023-24 will commence on June 15.