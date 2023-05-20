MK Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu, congratulated a Class X student who secured 437 marks in the state board examinations. The amputee students was assured of all the medical assistance necessary and this assurance was given by the CM himself, stated an ANI copy.



The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class X results were announced by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) yesterday, May 19, and as many as 8,35,614 students cleared the exam.



"I congratulated him (Varma) and spoke to his Mother (Kasthuri) too, I have said that the government will provide all necessary medical assistance for him and help for his higher education too," Stalin stated in a tweet.



"A shining light of hope, Kriti Varma, a student, should study many more courses and excel. Our government will support him," he further tweeted.



Stalin further wrote that while watching the exam news, student Kriti Varma's success story caught his attention. "Congratulations to Kriti Varma. I have directed the People's Welfare Department to carry out the necessary medical procedures for hand implantation," CM Stalin tweeted.



"Congratulations to all the students who have passed the Class 10 General Examination results today and moving on to the next level in their education!", he tweeted.



Kirit Varma lost his limbs at the age of four in an electric shock. He pursued his school education from Nedumaruti Government Higher Secondary School in Krishnagiri district.