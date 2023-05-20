On Friday, May 19, Siddaramaiah, Karnataka's Chief Minister-designate, took to Twitter to assuage the fears of students who are appearing for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 exams and are worrying about the clash with the oath-taking ceremony and the traffic which might hinder them from appearing for the exam on time, stated a report in ANI.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Siddramaiah wrote, "Measures have been taken to ensure no student attending the CET exam, in the centres around Kanteerava stadium, is affected due to oath-taking ceremony. I request all the candidates to reach the examination centre before 9:30 AM, and reach out to the Police for any help".

He also tweeted, "I request all the students writing CET in Bengaluru and their parents to follow the instructions given Bengaluru City Traffic Police and Karnataka Examination Authority."

Aspirants of KCET have been worrying about the traffic situation and have taken to Twitter to express the same.

Anirudha (@_anirudha_p) tweeted: Outrageous! Congress govt puts politics before education, scheduling oath ceremony on #KCET exam day. Students suffer as they have to leave their house early . #EducationFirst must be the priority! Stand up for students' rights! #CongressFail #KCET2023 #BJP #Karnataka

Latha (@DrlathaC): CET exams were announced more than a month back; Why oath taking to clash with it, just to create traffic tension and anxiety to kids? Not at all a good way to start.