Colleges have been asked by Delhi University (DU) to conduct written examinations in order to zero in on candidates for posts like that of physical education director and librarian, stated a report by PTI.

As of now, the process used to happen via interviews. In December last year, a resolution was passed to alter the process of recruitment.

In a notification that was addressed to college principals, DU asked them to make sure that all the hiring is done as per the newly modified rules.

"The principals/ directors of the colleges/institutions are requested to ensure that in the matter...(that) all recruitment to the vacant posts of college librarian and the director of physical education in colleges/institutions of the university shall be made after following due processes and procedures with conducting of written examinations to short-list the candidates in letter and spirit of E.C. Resolution dated 08.12.2022," the university said.

As per the resolution which was passed by the Executive Council (EC) last year, "In order to ensure meaningful recruitment, there is a need to have the first stage of the short-listing process through the MCQ Test to restrict the number of candidates to be assessed by interview."