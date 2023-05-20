On May 19, after the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, took up the issue of the lack of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam centres with the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the test has been postponed for aspirants from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, stated a report by PTI.

The Lieutenant Governor had a conversation over the phone with the Union Education Minister and a discussion over the lack of examination centres in J&K was taken up.

"Discussed the matter relating to exam centres for the scheduled Common University Entrance Test (CUET) with Hon'ble Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji and requested him for CUET centres in J&K UT. He has assured the issue will be addressed on priority," the Lt Governor tweeted.

CUET candidates from the UT have been asking for an exam centre in the UT.

Later on Friday, May 19, CUET-UG was deferred to May 26 in the UT so that aspirants don't have to take the trouble of appearing outside the UT, NTA had said.

"Being sensitive to the needs of candidates and to facilitate the students of Jammu and Kashmir, the NTA is exploring the possibility of creating temporary centres in Kashmir. In view of the above, it has been decided that the CUET (UG) 2023 will now be conducted from 26 May 2023 onwards in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir," the NTA, which conducts the exam, stated.