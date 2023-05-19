The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhyamik Class X result for 2023 is out! Earlier the State Education Minister, Bratya Basu, had announced that the results will be declared at 10 am on Friday, May 19.

The overall pass percentage of students of Class X stood at 86.15%. East Midnapore topped the list of best-performing districts with the highest percentage of 96.81%. It was followed by Kalimpong with 94.13% and Kolkata with 93.75%, according to Livemint.

Follow these steps to check the results:

1) Visit the official websites — wbbse.org or at wb.allresults.nic.in

2) On the homepage click on the result link

3) Enter your details like date of birth, name and registration number or roll number

4) The result will be displayed on the screen

5) Save and download the result for future reference

Other mobile apps :

- Exametc.com from Google Play Store

- Madhyamik Results 2023 from Google Play Store

- Madhyamik Result from Google Play Store or visit iresults.net/wbbse-app/

- FASTRESULT from Google Play Store

Find your result via SMS

Students who appeared for the exam can also try to check their results via SMS. Follow these steps to check your result on your mobile phone.

-Open the messaging app on your mobile phone

-Type WB 10 followed by your roll number

-Once you have typed all the required text, send the SMS to either 56070 or 56263

-Receive your scorecard via SMS