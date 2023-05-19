Sai Loukik and Sai Sushmita — the two accused in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case were denied bail by the Telangana High Court's Justice Sambasivarao Naidu. This happened on May 18, Thursday.

Sai Loukik has been listed as accused number 17 and Sai Sushmita has been listed as accused number 18 in the case. Sai Loukik is the spouse of Sai Sushmita, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The petitioners' counsel had presented the argument in the court that while there are other defendants who have been granted bail, his clients, Sai Loukik and Sai Sushmita, have been behind the bars for as many as 42 days.

This bail was vehemently opposed by the public prosecutor, who claimed that accused number 18 Sai Sushmita had somehow obtained a copy of the exam's question paper and had attempted the exam.

It was also alleged that the duo took large amounts of money as well to disseminate the question paper among others who were aspiring for the job and appearing for the exam, disclosed the public prosecutor. The judges refused to grant bail and counsel for the petitioners asked the court for permission to withdraw the petition and return it to the trial court.

TSPSC paper leak scam rocked the state and three exams were cancelled because of it.