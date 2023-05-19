A female student pursuing her education at Lucknow University, Uttar Pradesh, has filed a written complaint. This is against those who reside in Habibullah boys' hostel who allegedly used language which was inappropriate and even abusive in nature with her after an argument at the Tagore Library, stated a report in IANS.

The LU Proctor Board, acting on the complaint, has ordered a probe to look into the incident that happened on Thursday, May 18, and also initiated a search of the boys' hostel.

As per a witness, the argument happened when the girl student, who is pursuing her undergraduate (UG), was at the Tagore Library reading room and to reserve a chair for herself, had placed a book on it. But after returning from the washroom, she found that a boy was sitting on the chair, against which, she raised objection.

Soon, the argument between the girl student and the boy became more intense and the boy summoned his friends from the Habibullah boys' hostel and they hurled abuses at the girl student.

"We have received a written complaint from the girl against unidentified boys abusing her. We are probing the matter," said Lucknow University's Chief Proctor, Rakesh Dwivedi.