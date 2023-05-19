The Kerala government announced the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class X board exams on Friday, May 19.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) in a press conference at Thiruvananthapuram, PTI report ed.

A total of 4.19 lakh students appeared in the regular SSLC examinations held in different centres across Kerala, Lakshadweep, and the Gulf region in March, as stated by Sivankutty.



Out of these, as many as 4,17,864 children have been qualified for higher education, he said.

The total pass percentage this year stood at 99.7 as against 99.26 last year, he announced. A total of 68,604 students secured full A+ for all subjects.

Northern Malappuram district recorded the highest number of students getting full A+ with 4,856 students. On the other hand, Kannur district has the highest pass percentage with 99.94 per cent of students passing the examination. Wayanad district has the lowest pass percentage with 98.41 per cent, the minister added.

The students can access their scorecards on the official websites results.kite.kerala. gov.in or www.keralaresults. nic.in.

Here are a few simple steps you can follow:

1. Go to the official website: keralaresults.nic.in

2. Click on the result link available on the homepage.

3. Enter necessary details like your roll number and date of birth

4. Your result will be displayed. Download the results for future reference