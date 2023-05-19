The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is entering its second year. When it was launched last year, it had ushered in a sense of excitement with a tinge of apprehension among many. But the apprehensions this year have been put to rest as the Chairman of the University Grants Commission, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, outlined how this time around, there are three shifts in a day, test centres have been recognised in advance and arrangements for extra capacity at centres have been made to brace for any technical glitches and more.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) already conducts two major exams in the country, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and it undertook CUET too, confident that this time the experience will be smoother for students. Edex spoke to the vice-chancellors of several central universities of the country to know how their universities are witnessing the shift in the milieu to work in tandem with the implementation of the new exam, paving way for students of a generation that is much brighter and more sensible. Here's what they say:

CUET has strived to maintain a national character as students from far-flung parts of the country can now see themselves studying at a prestigious university. This actually gives a chance to not only the meritorious students but also to the students who aspire to be at a better university even when they are from a small village.

The exam lifts the added economic burden on the parents of having to travel to different cities for entrance exams. It has also led to a diversified crowd in our institution as now there is an opportunity for the students to culturally integrate themselves. We are advertising on social media so that we can attract more students from all over India

Prof Rama Shanker Dubey, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Gujarat





It is quite a great endeavour undertaken by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It brings forth a common landscape for bringing together different institutions and students from the country as it would open multiple doors for them bringing in more choices and options and of course, the feasibility of it is praiseworthy. It addresses the students on a PAN India level, even a student from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Asian and international countries can avail the education system without any hindrance. My best wishes to the participating universities and colleges and to the students appearing for CUET 2023 exam

Prof Basavaraj P Donur, Registrar, Central University of Karnataka





CUET has definitely been a welcome move, it is an umbrella test designed for the students in order to ease their application process for the universities. Now, students from all corners of the country can avail admission to universities that are not geographically close. The limelight has been taken off of Board exams and now students can practically take up their choice of subject and can do better in it. It definitely provides a sense of standardisation to the whole process and gives our university some visibility as a brand.

It is probably too early for me to say how beneficial would CUET be as we are participating for the first time but four lakh students have already applied to the programmes. Students can apply through CUET or via LPU National Entrance and Scholarship Test (LPUNEST), designed by our team for admission. If they want to avail scholarships, they need to appear for the university’s entrance test. Let us see how this year advances and then we shall strategise further to improve the scene of academia



Aman Mittal, Vice-President, Lovely Professional University





CUET has enabled the applicants to sideline the cumbersome process of filling different applications for different universities. Previously, there was less awareness among students about colleges and courses that they can avail but now, opportunities are made available to everyone.

We are receiving applications from rural areas now. Earlier, central universities were conducting a common entrance examination but CUET has now included other universities in the pool, giving the universities better visibility. We have been evaluating our software systems and the tasks have already been delegated to the admissions committee ahead of CUET

Prof Venkateshwarlu, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Kerala





I fully endorse the commencement of CUET exams. It will stand the test of time and would help in erasing the divide by reaching out to students outside of the state where the university is located. I welcome the initiative and its functionality because it gives a chance to every student, from the hinterland to the metropolitan, to now have access to education at these universities. Also, it is a boon for the universities situated at the periphery but academically well-equipped to welcome students nationally and even internationally. Visva-Bharati is finally standing up to its name as now it can get global exposure.

The common exam creates a template by bringing students from varied backgrounds and cultures and catering to their academic interests. CUET, I can say, is a welcome move where it brings together the idea of oneness and one India and it is only possible when the sociological divide is erased. CUET will also enable Visva-Bharati to get a brand name that we did not have before, a brand beyond West Bengal

Prof Bidyut Chakrabarty, Vice-Chancellor, Visva-Bharati University





Students from all over India can now visit our university, inquire about the profiles of our faculty, the institution’s infrastructure, research programmes and so on. Our university is a beneficiary of CUET and we are definitely noting that even students from other states are opting to study and that is because of the quality of teachers. One such is a student from Lucknow who joined our university as he noted that our Chemistry department is specialised. Our flagship department is Chemistry plus, more than 200 chemical and 300 pharmaceutical industries are located in the vicinity of our campus. CUET has opened many choices and opportunities for students.

The intracultural aspect here is going to help students in understanding the diversity of our Indian culture. NEP talks about skills and our university has implemented it. This time, we are expecting that more than 50% of admission to our MSc programme will be from outside Andhra Pradesh. All our 20 teachers are utilising social media to promote our courses. We post videos to reach out to students and increase intake via CUET

Prof Tejasvi Venkappa Kattimani, Vice-Chancellor, Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh