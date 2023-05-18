The AUP School Pookkottur in Kerala is offering free flight tickets to all the students taking admission to Class V for the upcoming academic year. All those students who take admission to Class V will be given a free flight ticket to Bengaluru. And this offer on the table has already captured the heart of over 50 students.



Backing this move, the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) gave the authority support to move forward. What is even more heart-warming is that not only the plane tickets but also any expenditure of the students will be covered by the PTA, school authorities and the alumni of the school, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



When was this decision made?

This decision was made during the alumni meeting to sponsor this attractive offer for the new students. Every alumnus will sponsor one student's expenditure and other costs will be covered by the PTA. After the Bengaluru expedition, students with the accompanied PTA members and the teachers, will return by means of train.



Speaking about this, PTA President Muhammed Mustafa, who is one of the alumni of the school, stated "This is where I studied, so I wanted to help the school for its viability and future endeavour." To make their proposal successful, the PTA and teachers are also trying their best to do things that students enjoy.



Headmaster Abul Azeez said, "This is an opportunity for the students to experience such a journey, with the support of the school manager and PTA, who have made this possible." Further, GLP School Pookkottur (New) is also planning a similar experience, added the headmaster, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



AUP School's inspiration for this initiative is the GLP School Pookkottur (Old). The latter had also put into practice a similar idea in the previous academic year. The school has only three Classes from V to VII and due to this, they lack the number of students. In the previous year, AUP School Pookkottur allocated almost 67 students. With the start of this academic year admission, the school is expecting more students as until now, they have received more than 50 applications.