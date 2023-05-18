In the national capital of Delhi, AYUDH India (youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math) is conducting massive C20 campaigns on gender equality across all the schools in Delhi. In collaboration with Delhi Directorate of Education, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), these campaigns are aimed at sensitising school students from an early age on various aspects of gender equality.

The C20 working group on gender equality and the AYUDH India team have partnered in a big way to spread awareness about gender equality. These campaigns are currently in many schools and colleges all over India. AYUDH India has also been conducting C20 samajshalas all over India for students, along with these campaigns, where students are made aware of the role of C20 and civil society organisations as part of the G20 efforts. These campaigns and samajshalas are immensely helpful towards developing a sense of social responsibility in the students, as well as in helping them improve their quality of life.

The important event

In the series of events for gender equality, the Amrita Vidyalayam school in New Delhi, witnessed an important event that was graced by the presence of Himanshu Gupta (Director of Education), Dr A K Tyagi (Deputy Director of Education District South), Anju Chawla (Deputy Director of Education Zone 23), Br Mokshamrita Chaitanya (National Coordinator of AYUDH India) and Br Harshamrita Chaitanya (State Coordinator of AYUDH Delhi), and Bri Chinmayamrita Chaitanya (Principal, AmritaVidyalayam Delhi).

Himanshu Gupta led the students and the faculty of Amrita Vidyalayam in taking a pledge for gender equality. This was followed by the formation of a human C20 logo that was flagged off by Himanshu Gupta, Bri Chinmayamrita and Br Mokshamrita.

“The C20 efforts undertaken by Amma’s organisation and AYUDH India are very beneficial for the students and source of inspiration for the entire country,” said Himanshu Gupta, Director of Education, GNCTD. In his address to the students, Himanshu Gupta emphasised the need of bringing the concept of gender equality into immediate practice. He further emphasised the need for a practical approach towards gender equality and the need to change the stereotypical mindset of the society. Dr Tyagi and Anju Chawla congratulated the Amrita Vidyalayam school for taking part in gender equality campaigns and being rooted in the Indian culture.

“Amma is the best role model for gender equality and women empowerment. Amma envisions a society where men and women are like two wings of a bird. There is no need for women to imitate men. Women must always remain firmly established in the quality of motherhood, which is their true essence. Amma says that the quality of motherhood can be found both in women as well as men, but in women, this quality finds a spontaneous expression. Men must also come forward and support women in achieving true gender equality in society. Only then can we hope to see a world where there is no discrimination based on gender,” said Br Mokshamrita (AYUDH India National Coordinator) in his inspiring address to the students.

He also said that our society can prosper only when gender equality is understood in its right sense and not as defined by the Western concept of feminism. He emphasised the need for every citizen to ensure that all genders (including transgender) have equal opportunities, equal access to resources, equal respect and equal participation in our society. He also highlighted the need for youth to come forward and participate in various initiatives of C20.

Student shares

“This is the first time I was able to understand the true meaning of gender equality. I always thought that gender equality for girls meant that girls must act like boys. But today I understood that it is not about imitating the boys but rather about finding our own inner strength. I am thankful to AYUDH India, especially Mokshamrita ji, for throwing light on our Indian culture that is rooted in gender equality and has the highest place for motherhood,” said a Class XII girl student studying at Amrita Vidyalayam.

AYUDH India had also recently conducted a massive campaign on Holistic Health by partnering with C20 working group on Integrated Holistic Health. This campaign included 9 rounds of Suryanamaskars and 9 minutes of world peace meditation across all the schools of Delhi for a period of 9 days.

With the aim of spreading awareness on Gender equality, the C20 working group on gender equality, has launched two prestigious campaigns:

1) One Million Lights

2) Human logo formation

Pictures and videos of the gender equality campaigns happening all over the world can be found on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) under the hashtags #GenderEquality #OneMillionLights and #C20HumanLogoGE. The C20 working group on gender equality is part of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (aka Amrita University), which comes under the aegis of Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

Amma, the chair of the C20 this year

Under the guidance of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (affectionately known as Amma) who has been appointed as the chair of the C20 this year, Amma’s ashram as well as her university, have done phenomenal work in the field of gender equality and women empowerment. The United Nations (UN) has officially declared Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham as India's first UNESCO Chair for gender equality and women's empowerment. More than two and a half lakh women all across India have benefitted from the microfinancing scheme named Amritasree, which is run by her ashram.

“The Government of India has assumed the presidency of G20 for one year, starting from December 1, 2022. While the pinnacle of events in the form of the G20 summit is going to take place on September 9-10, 2023, the C20 summit is going to happen at the end of July 2023," shared Br Mokshamrita.

He goes on to add, "C20 is one of the official engagement groups under G20, that aims to provide a platform for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) around the world to voice common man’s aspirations to the G20 nations. The C20 working groups are working hard to draft policy recommendations that can be presented to the G20 forum for further consideration. AYUDH India in collaboration with various C20 working groups, under the leadership and guidance of Amma, are committed towards raising awareness about C20 amongst people from all walks of life (especially youth), to conduct various campaigns at the state as well as national levels and to set the best udaharans (examples) for the CSOs. AYUDH India members derive their inspiration from Amma’s life and teachings. Our dharma is to work towards making this world a better place by being the positive change that all of us want to see around us.”