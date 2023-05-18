A two-week summer residential science camp has been organised for high school students. Centre for Science in Society of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), in association with the US Consulate General, Chennai, has organised a two-week summer workshop for high school girl students in Science, Technology, Engineering, Design and Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM). Students were selected through an evaluation process from Kochi and Coimbatore regions.



Speaking on this, Scott Hartmann, Cultural Affairs Officer, US Consulate General, Chennai, said, "The US Consulate General, Chennai, working along with academic partner Cusat, organised this camp to provide high school girl students, who are at the threshold of making career choices, with insights, practical skills, and connections that can help them choose and succeed in STEAM fields."



Further, he said the programme is intended to provide foundational, entrepreneurial and technical or vocational skills through practical and hands-on methodologies to a group of 40 selected high school students from Kochi and Coimbatore, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The workshop is part of the consulate's two-year initiative, along with academic and private sector partners, to equip girl students with STEAM training and opportunities to develop their knowledge and abilities in real industry settings to support India's priorities to increase the role of women in the workforce and the economy as well as US objectives to promote inclusive, equitable growth, thus, strengthening Indian technology innovation and entrepreneurship.