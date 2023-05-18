Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha (GGSIP) University's Assistant Professor has been arrested for impersonating the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena. The professor, in the guise of the Lt Governor, called the vice-chancellor of the university and asked the VC to appoint a particular candidate in the English Department.

This was informed by an official from the Delhi police on Wednesday, May 17. The incident happened in September 2020, stated a report in PTI.

The accused assistant professor has been identified as Rohit Singh and he was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport when he landed back from the UK on May 15, Monday.

What did the assistant professor do?

As per the police, Singh has admitted to giving the VC a call twice over the landline and impersonating the Lt Governor, stated a report in PTI.

"In the first instance, he got his leave sanctioned and in the second instance on September 30, he called the VC impersonating as LG to get his sister selected as Faculty in the English Department," said a senior police official.

After a complaint was received regarding the call, the police registered an FIR on November 2, 2022 at Dwarka North police station and the investigation has been on.

"To ascertain the veracity of the call, the Vice Chancellor had contacted the LG's Secretariat, which denied having made any such call and asked for the matter to be reported to police immediately," an official in LG office said.

"On his return from the UK, Rohit Singh was arrested at the IGI Airport and was produced before a court which sent him to police custody. On expiry on his police custody, he was produced before the court, which sent him into judicial custody. A look out circular was pending against him," said the official.

As per the official, the Lt Governor has taken this up seriously and asserted that it is not his way to make calls and entertain requests that involved out-of-turn favours or unethical practices.

The LG also cautioned one and all, asking them to check with his Secretariat regarding any such call requests made by using his name.