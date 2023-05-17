In light of ongoing violence in Manipur, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is offering alternate exam centres to the candidates of the Imphal Centre for Civil Services (Preliminary) examination, 2023 which is scheduled to be held on May 28.

The commission, on Wednesday, May 16, released a list of alternate centres for the candidates from the affected area. These centres are available in Aizawl (Manipur), Kohima (Nagaland), Shillong (Meghalaya), Dispur (Assam), Jorhat (Assam), Kolkata (West Bengal) and Delhi.

How to apply for centre change?

The centre change option will be available to the candidates through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) facility, the Commission notified in a press release.

A message in this regard will be sent to each candidate on their registered mobile number. The candidates must use their said registered Mobile Number to avail of this facility through IVRS.

“Alternatively, a candidate may also reach the office of any District Administration in Manipur to contact the UPSC on the following telephone numbers- 23070641, 23381073, 23384508 & 23387876 from 12:00 noon of May 17, 2023, till 05:00 p.m. of May 19, 2023,” the press release read.

Moreover, the option of a change of Centres for such candidates will also be available on the official UPSC website.

New admit cards

The option to change the exam centre is also available to those candidates who have already downloaded their e-admit Cards by now, the commission said. After the centre choice has been received by the commission, the new admit card with an updated venue will be released accordingly.

The fresh e-admit Cards will be available for downloading from the UPSC website. Further, these e-admit Cards will be available at the state headquarters as well as district headquarters for collection. The commission will also dispatch the admit cards to the candidates’ residences via post offices.