The School Education Department in Puducherry will be commencing the distribution of laptops to students of Classes XI and XII within a month’s time, the Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam has announced.

A fund of Rs 60 crore has been earmarked for this purpose, said a report by The New Indian Express.

The distribution of free bicycles and uniforms to government school students at Mannadipet also commenced on Tuesday, May 16. Uniforms and free bicycles are being provided in all four districts namely Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

The Central government has granted approval to 78 schools in Puducherry for the introduction of the CBSE curriculum out of the 127 schools proposed. Already, the CBSE curriculum is in place from Class I to VI, and the government has decided to expand the curriculum from Class VI to XII also.

Moreover, steps are being taken to implement the CBSE curriculum in all of the 127 proposed schools with the approval of the Central government.

There are certain deficiencies like playgrounds in a few schools which is not as fulfilling the norms of CBSE. The school education department is trying to address the deficiencies while a relaxation has been sought from the Central government for a few schools.