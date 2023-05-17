A case has been registered against a private tutor in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly beating up a kindergarten student for not being able to spell a few words correctly, an official said.

PTI reported that the incident took place on May 11 when the boy went to the teacher in the Bhayander area to take English tuition classes, an official from the Bhayander police station informed. The child’s age was not specified.

The senior KG student could not properly spell the words 'Sunday' and 'Monday' following which, the teacher allegedly beat him up with a cane, he said. The child has suffered injuries.

His mother approached the local police station and filed a complaint against the female teacher on Monday, May 15, after the child reached home crying and was informed about the incident.

Based on the mother’s complaint, the local police registered an FIR against the teacher under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the official informed.

The police informed that no arrest has been made in the case so far. A probe is going on into the matter, it was informed.