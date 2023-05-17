The Kerala University summoned the principal of a premier college on Wednesday, May 17, after anomalies were detected in the college union elections, IANS reported.

The incident took place at the Christian College in Kattakada town, Thiruvananthapuram when the college union elections were held for various posts. Two students, Aromal and Anekha, won from the college for the Councillor post.

However, out of the two, one was changed, IANS stated. When the college sent its list of councillors, instead of Anakha, the name of another SFI top leader, Vishak, who did not contest the election, was mentioned.

Sources say that the college authorities allegedly helped the ruling CPI(M)'s student wing SFI's leader with an easy passage to a top post of the Kerala University Union.

Candidates who win as councillors from all the colleges affiliated with Kerala University vote to elect the Kerala University Union.

Authorities, students react…

The student wing of Congress has lodged a complaint with the State Police chief demanding that a case of impersonation be registered.

Meanwhile, the Kerala University officials sprang to action and asked the college principal to appear in person. The college principal has written to the registrar of Kerala University calling the incident an error on their part.

Reacting to the development Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said that this type of impersonation is unheard of. Things have come to a stage where the CPI(M) can go to any extent, he said.