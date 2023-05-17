Students who have applied for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET or KCET), listen up. Now, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has decided to allow students to edit their applications which were submitted online. This can be done from May 21 to 24.

Executive Director of KEA, Ramya S, stated that this chance will be the final one for students to make the changes that are required before the KCET 2023 results are published. She also said that once the KCET results are out, editing any of the details of the application or claiming of the reservation will be allowed.

KCET is the exam conducted in Karnataka for admission to various professional courses. It is a pen-paper-based test and is conducted in various cities across India.

The KCET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 20 and 21, 2023, while the Kannada language test will be held on May 22, 2023. For more details, candidates can log on to the official KEA website, http://kea.kar.nic.in. It is important for students to stay informed with the updates regarding the exam and hence, students should stay in touch with the official updates.