The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) released an updated list of the number of seats available for Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) on May 16, Tuesday.

This comes after the National Medical Commission (NMC), on May 10, released a list of additional non-teaching hospitals which will be allowed to facilitate internships for FMGs across the country due to the lack of sufficient internship seats in Indian medical colleges.

In the new list, DMC has notified 587 seats across 11 government and private hospitals in Delhi that will be conducting the internships for FMGs. As per the notification, Hindu Rao Hospital in Delhi has 150 seats available for CRMI. The process of allocation of these seats will be done through DMC.

In the notification, the DMC also notified that the FMGs will not be eligible for any stipend at any of these 587 institutes during the course of their internship.

Though NMC has made it mandatory for the medical colleges to provide stipends to all FMGs, the commission relaxed the criteria this year as many of the state medical councils highlighted that they have not received any budget allocation for the same. It is up to the state councils now to determine the stipend for FMGs.

Medical associations assured that similar lists will be released by other medical councils soon.

Dr Aviral Mathur, President of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), tweeted, “Thanks to all those who put in efforts to find a constructive solution to the #FMG problem. Rest of the states are releasing their list soon.”