The Delhi High Court rejected the public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions for the introduction of legal studies as a subject in schools.

The court said the issue falls within the domain of authorities dealing with academic policy-making, PTI reported. The bench observed that framing of a course falls within the sole domain of expert bodies and courts are not equipped to substitute for them.

The bench, however, added the petitioner shall be free to submit a representation to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the competent authority on curriculum designing, on the issue.

‘Court cannot substitute experts’

"The petitioner's submission that legal studies should be included in the curriculum and should be imparted in every school cannot be accepted as this issue falls within the domain of the expert bodies. The relevant educational authorities are appropriate authorities to deal with academic policy issues involving the list of subjects to be offered to students, their standards and quality of education to be imparted," said the court in its order released on Tuesday, May 16.

The court emphasised that courses are designed by experts and it cannot take decisions in academic matters involving the standards of quality of education as it noted that "legal education/ legal studies" was already an optional subject in school education.

"This court is not an expert to frame a curriculum or to draft a syllabus and the same has to be done by experts, this court does not find any reason to pass any order in the matter as prayed for," the court said.

About the petition

The petitioner had argued that not imparting legal education to students violated their fundamental rights and deprives them of equality and equal opportunity guaranteed under the Constitution of India read and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

The lawyer for the petitioner had said legal education was a "basic subject" and the soul of the Constitution, and following CBSE's announcement that they have added "legal studies" as a subject, serious steps must be taken in this regard.