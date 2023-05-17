The city intimation slip for Common Entrance University Exam Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 for exams scheduled on May 25 to 28 is out. National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a circular on Tuesday, May 16.

Taking this announcement to Twitter, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said, "City Intimation Slip for CUET (UG) – 2023 for the candidates scheduled on 21, 22, 23, and 24 May 2023 has already been released. In some cities, the count of registered candidates is very large. To accommodate these candidates, the CUET (UG) – 2023 examination days will be extended to 01 and 02 June 2023 as well as 05 and 06 June 2023. Moreover, buffer days of 07 and 08 June 2023 are also being kept as reserve days. In the coming days, NTA will issue the City Intimation Slip for CUET (UG) – 2023 for these additional days. (2/2)" it continued in another tweet.

Here are steps to download CUET UG 2023 exam city slip:

1. Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. On the homepage, under public notice, select the CUET UG exam city intimation slip link (or open the sign-in option if the link is not displayed)

3. Login with your details namely: application number and date of birth

4. The CUET 2023 exam city slip will appear on the screen

5. Check the details

6. Download it for future reference