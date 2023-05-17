Mere days before the Common Universities Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG 2023), applicants all over the country are expressing their displeasure with the centres they were allotted.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET-UG exam city intimation slip on Sunday, May 14 on their official portal, which was available for candidates to download. However, many candidates and candidates’ parents are claiming that the allotted centres are not the same as the preferred centres.

Another gripe of the aspirants is that the centre allotted is beyond a 100 km radius of their preferred locations – going against the University Grants Commission’s promise to do the same. In fact, many students have taken to Twitter to voice out their feelings against being allotted centres away from their state.

Here are some tweets by aspirants and parents:

@riddhheee: I am a resident of Mumbai and during form filling of CUET my city preference was MUMBAI and NAVI MUMBAI. And i have been allotted AHMEDABAD as my centre for CUET. Whats the point of asking city preference if the centres wont be given according to it?

@Bhat_muneeb13: Sir @DG_NTA said Centre allocate within 100 Km range for @CUET Examination 2023. But I'm a student From Kashmir My preference City is Srinagar, But the city allotted is Bathinda, Punjab Not only My centre but many of us centre is completely different from Our preference.

@arfatshafi72: I had submitted my cuet form with exam centre prefrence srinagar and pulwama but intimation slip shows phagwara which is about 500 kms away from srinagar plzz it is not possible for me to reach at phagwara

@ad_virendra: @DG_NTA My daughter's CUET exam centre is in Kanpur. We are native of Jaunpur. Why the centre is not among the three districts she preferred in her exam form??? Exam is being conducted for 7 days. Its really troublesome for us to stay at a far place in an unknown city. @DG_NTA #CUET2023 These kids haven't left their district alone for a day even.Why they were being provided centres in far away districts?? We parents need a reply to our query and solutions to our problems asap.

Some candidates, who were allotted centres in Manipur, also took to Twitter, requesting NTA to change their centres over fears about the violence in the state. Here is what they say:

@andrew_singsit: @DG_NTA Due to the present communal war I can no longer go to Manipur, so i really want to change my exam centre for cuet, overall my preparation wasn't good due to the stress of fear while living in Manipur even though I didn't get to prepare well I want to at least appear the

@khudsekhudatak: I was studying in Manipur. My cuet exam centre is in Imphal. But due to the ongoing war, we moved to our hometown Bihar. can you please change my exam centre from Imphal to Patna I've mailed you but didn't get any reply my future is in your hand.



Not the first time?

Last year too, candidates faced similar issues with the exam centre allocations, where they were allotted centres that were too far for them. Many have taken to social media to complain about being allotted centres that were too far, and how difficult it was to make arrangements for travel and accommodation on such short notice.

CUET-UG is set to be held from May 21 to May 31 across the country. The admit cards for the exam will be issued three days before the exam date.