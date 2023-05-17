Dozens of schools in Serbia received bomb threats amid security concerns in the country following two mass shootings early this month, including one elementary school.

The education ministry, on Wednesday, May 17, said 78 elementary schools and 37 high schools in Belgrade have received warnings by email early on Wednesday that explosive devices had allegedly been planted, reported PTI.

Classes were postponed and students evacuated following the threats as police checked the buildings. There have been no reports that bombs were found in any of the schools. However, the police are yet to issue their report.

Recent incidents

Similar threats have been sent to school addresses in the past, in Serbia and other countries in the region, and have proven false each time, the PTI report stated.

However, the threats could further heighten security fears after the May 3 and May 4 shootings that left 10 people dead and 21 injured. Authorities already have deployed police in schools and launched a gun crackdown.

The first shooting happened at an elementary school in central Belgrade when a 13-year-old boy took his father's gun and opened fire.

A day later, a 20-year-old shot randomly at people with an automatic weapon in two villages south of Belgrade, the report said.