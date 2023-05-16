Schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed from May 20 to June 15 as per an announcement by the Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board. The decision has been taken in the view of the prevailing heatwave in state.

An order has been issued by Secretary of the Board for all affiliated and recognised schools about the closure of schools, IANS reported. As per the reports, the order is issued for Classes I to VIII as of now.

Earlier the board announced the summer vacations from May 21 to June 20 but called off the announcement due to heatwave conditions in the state.

Meanwhile, the heatwave has taken a severe form across the country.

The timings of all schools were changed in Uttar Pradesh earlier to protect children from the heatwave. Other than Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra has also started early summer vacations for the students from April 21 to June 15.

Other states like Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand have also announced summer vacations due to rising temperature. Jharkhand schools will remain closed from May 21 to June 10, while the schools in Madhya Pradesh would remain close from May 1 to June 15.