Parents play a crucial role in preventing student suicides, said experts while speaking at a webinar arranged on Monday, May 15, by the Hyderabad Chapter of Public Relations Society India (PRSI) on the societal role in the prevention of student suicides.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, the experts opined that educating parents on the changing dynamics of children's world is needed.

Both the Telugu States, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, witnessed a spike in cases of student suicides after the declaration of Class X and XII results. Considering the same, PRSI held a discussion with experts to discuss what role family and society play in suicide prevention.

Experts comment

"Students are highly pressured by their parents," said Psy Visesh, a psychologist. Based on his observations, he said that parents are often not aware of mental health issues among children.

Every parent has to take responsibility for supporting their children and teaching them how to handle failures, Vishesh added. "It is time for parents to nurture a growth mindset rather than a fixed one. Parents need to start focusing on how much effort a child is taking rather than the outcome," he said.

Vedmurthy Sarvotham, who has rich experience in heading international marketing and diaspora PR, said that the dining table in the house should be the place to explore public and personal relations between the members.

"We never take a course on parenting in India before starting our family. Parents have limited knowledge about the changing dynamics of the world and pressurise children to pursue IIT and engineering without knowing his sense," Sarvotham said.

Experts also discussed that humiliation and demoralisation by corporate educational institutions are further pushing children into depression. In the process, mostly poor and sensitive children end up getting frustrated and take the extreme step.

Citing that most suicides happen because children think that there is no one who listens to them, the experts highlighted the need for counsellors in educational institutions.