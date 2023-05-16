The Odisha Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday, May 16, announced that the results for this year's class X board examinations will be declared on May 18 at 10 am, as per a report by PTI.

About 5.32 lakh students appeared in the matriculation examination this year, which was held from March 10 to 17, the board's president Ramashish Hazra said on Tuesday. The evaluation process has been completed and the scorecards will be made available to the students on the mentioned date, the minister said.

Once the result has been announced by the board, students will be able to check their results on the official websites, bseodisha.nic.in or orrisaresults.nic.in, from 12 noon.

The results can also be seen by sending an SMS to 5676750, he said.

Results of open school exams and Madhyama exams will also be published on that day, the board president added.

Follow these simple steps to check your scorecard:

1. Log in to orrisaresults.nic.in.

2. Open the link to check BSE Odisha HSC result 2023.

3. Now, enter necessary details like your roll number, date of birth and click login.

4. Your result will be displayed now

5. Do not forget to download a PDF copy or take a printout of the result page for future reference