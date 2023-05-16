Authorities of Government Medical College, Jammu rusticated 10 students for two months on Monday, May 15, and debarred them from attending classes till the completion of an inquiry following a scuffle over The Kerala Story movie.

Principal Dr Shashi Sudan also said that there was outside interference by a former student in the incident. "He had allegedly provoked the students. We have filed an FIR. Besides, a disciplinary committee has also been formed to probe the incident and fix the responsibility," Sudan said.

The inquiry has to be done within seven days, a report by PTI revealed. SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said police have taken cognizance of the matter and an investigation is going on.

What happened?

The incident took place late Sunday night, May 14, when a student shared a link to the controversial film on the official group of first-year students. The action was objected to by one of his batchmates stating that the group is meant for academic purposes only.

The student was later assaulted in the hostel leading to a scuffle. Students alleged that members of a right-wing group were also brought into the hostel from outside, who shouted religious slogans. Five students were injured in the scuffle.

The incident sparked a protest at the GMC campus, Jammu.

Politicians tweet

Meanwhile, politicans have denounced the attack on the local students.

J&K former Chief Minister and PDP Chief Mehboob Mufti tweeted, "Shocking that GOI promotes & encourages violence through movies stoking communal fires. The blood of innocents is being spilled to quench the BJP's insatiable thirst for petty electoral dividends. Request @OfficeOfLGJandK ji to take cognisance & punish the culprits".

Another former CM Omar Abdullah also took his concerns to Twitter. "Very distressing images of gunda elements targeting Kashmiri students in Jammu @JmuKmrPolice must take cognisance of this & ensure those responsible are brought to book. @OfficeOfLGJandK must ensure this is done in a time-bound manner & reassure students that their safety will not be compromised at the altar of politics," he tweeted