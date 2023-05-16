The issue of low seat availability for Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in Delhi has been resolved, the officials say.

Dr Ashwini Dalmiya, Executive Member of Delhi Medical Council (DMC), tweeted on Tuesday, May 16, “FMG are getting their internship seats in Delhi after a very proactive approach by Dr Arun Gupta and Dr Girish Tyagi, Registrar DMC. DMA will continue to raise issues pertaining to the profession.”

Recently, on May 10, the National Medical Commission (NMC) released an extensive list comprising more than 650+ recognised non-teaching hospitals, qualifying them to facilitate the internship for foreign medical graduates. Along with this, the commission also released some clarifications for the state medical councils to help the eligible FMGs get internship seats.

Background

FMGs across several states in India had voiced out that they were unable to get a seat for an internship in India’s medical colleges despite having qualified for the screening examination.

In order to practice medicine in India, FMGs are required to qualify Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) and undergo one year of mandatory internship.

FMGs in Rajasthan launched a strike on April 12 complaining that as many as 966 foreign medical graduates are waiting to be accommodated for internships in Rajasthan’s colleges even after qualifying for the screening examination.

Moreover, FMGs in Delhi also voiced out against the issue highlighting that about 250 to 260 students in Delhi are still waiting for the internship merit list to be released.

As the issue gained momentum, medical associations like the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) also wrote to the NMC urging for resolution.