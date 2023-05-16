Higher authorities at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) have demanded that night police security be increased on campus. The recent attack on Dr Vandana Das who was stabbed to death while on duty at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital and other instances where the health workers have been attacked have raised the need for an efficient security system.

As a first step towards implementing an effective security system within the MCH campus, the Hospital Superintendent has filed a petition to the City Police Commissioner to take necessary steps to increase night police security on the college campus, said a report by The New Indian Express.

A letter has been given to the Commissioner of Police asking for police patrolling.

No safety measures on campus

According to the hospital authorities, anyone can walk on the campus and do whatever they want. The superintendent said that the premises of the campus are also a base for the drug mafia. The complaint states the premises of the hospital are being used drastically for the sales and use of narcotic products.

According to the medicos at MCH, the campus is no longer safe for the hundreds of medicos and staff in the college. Several incidents of chain snatching, attempts of sexual harassment, and threats to girl students were reported to the college authorities, but there has been no action.

The students also pointed out that the campus has 14 hostels, including two boys' hostels, a nursing hostel, and 300 staff quarters located at various parts of the campus, but none of them has compound walls or security guards available at the exit zones.