Called as Uchha Madhyamik Pariksha in the state, the examinations were held between March 14 and March 27.

Speaking on this, Basu, who also holds the Higher Education department, said in a tweet "The results of HS Examination 2023 conducted by WBCHSE will be published on May 24. Students will be able to view/download their results through online portal from 12:30 pm. Hard copy marksheets and certificates will be distributed by Council on May 31."



Here are steps to download the results:

1. Visit the official website wbchse.wb.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on the Class 12 Result 2023 link

3. Login with the roll number and other required credentials

4. WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2023 will appear on the screen

5. Download for future reference

The exams, conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, were held across 2349 venues and a total of 8.52 lakh candidates appeared for the exams this year, as per a report by PTI.