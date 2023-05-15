On Monday, May 15, the Calcutta High Court granted permission to the West Bengal Board of Primary Education to file an appeal against an order that cancelled the appointment of around 36,000 primary teachers in state government-sponsored and aided schools, a report by PTI stated.

On Friday, May 12, a single bench led by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhay passed an order cancelling the appointments of 36,000 candidates for positions of primary teachers in schools aided and sponsored by the West Bengal government as the due procedure was not followed in the appointment process.

Passing the order, Justice Gangopadhay also observed that "corruption of this magnitude" was never known in West Bengal.

The board's lawyer Lakshmi Gupta mentioned the matter before a division bench presided over by Justice Subrata Talukdar seeking leave of the court to challenge the May 12 order of the single bench.

The single bench, however, directed that those teachers who got employment following the board's recommendation in respect of the 2016 selection process will be allowed to work for four months from May 12 at a remuneration equal to a para teacher of a primary school.

The court had also directed the board to arrange for a recruitment exercise within three months only for the candidates who participated in the 2016 appointment process.

Candidates who have obtained training qualifications in the meantime will also be included in the exercise, as per a report by PTI.