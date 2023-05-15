A computer instructor at a government school in Uttar Pradesh allegedly molested 12 girls including a few Dalit students, the local police officials informed on Sunday, May 14.

As per a report by PTI, the accused computer instructor, Mohammad Ali, headmaster Anil Kumar and assistant teacher Sajia have been booked in connection to the case.

The three accused have been booked under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the IPC and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

Details of the complaint filed

Around 12 girl students studying in a junior government school in the Tilhar police station area were allegedly molested by Mohammad Ali, Circle Officer (Tilhar) Priyank Jain told PTI. When the girls complained to the headmaster regarding this, he did not take any action, the police said.

The CO quoted the FIR lodged by the village head Lalta Prasad stating that Sajia was also involved in this matter. On Saturday, April 13, another Dalit student was allegedly molested by Ali, after which the students went to their homes and informed their families about it.

Following this, the family members along with the villagers approached the school.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Kumar Gaurav said that he has visited the school and also spoken to the family members of the students and villagers. He assured that the matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.