Three new initiatives that align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be launched by the University Grants Commission (UGC) so that higher educational institutions can garner the support they need to provide world-class education, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

UTSAH (Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education), a new portal which is user-friendly, will be launched which will gather information related to qualitative reforms introduced by Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs). There will also be a portal for Professor of Practice (PoP) which will help universities find experienced professionals in the area required.

"Through the UTSAH Portal, HEIs will provide valuable insights into their efforts and progress in these thrust areas, contributing to the overall enhancement of the higher education landscape in our country," said Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of UGC.

Using their AISHE code, universities will log in and will furnish the required information under the ten already identified thrust areas. And based on the information provided, the commission will generate monthly reports.

Providing comprehensive and reliable data will aid in informed policy-making, future planning and the overall growth of the higher education sector in our country. "The UGC anticipates the launch of the UTSAH Portal as a significant milestone in our journey towards accessible, equitable, inclusive, and quality education in India," he added.



The UGC chief said they will be launching its redesigned website to make it more user-friendly, informative and dynamic.