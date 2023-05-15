Plans are underway by Tamil Nadu School Education Department to conduct special coaching classes for those students of Class XII who couldn't pass the examinations so that it aids them in writing supplementary examinations, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the circular from the department, at all high schools and higher secondary schools of the state, a school management committee meeting was conducted so that a discussion could be held on what initiatives can be taken to help students attempt Class X, XI and XII exams.

Following this meeting, the headmasters of these schools have been asked to conduct special classes for students who couldn't pass the Class XII exams or weren't able to appear for them. Even the teachers have been asked to pitch in to ensure that Class XII students apply for the supplementary examinations by May 17.

It was also mentioned in the circular that the headmasters can decide upon the special classes for students of Classes X and XII after the announcement of the results. To loop in parents, the school management committee will speak to them to create awareness about the supplementary examination and also to inform them about the helpline by the department to create awareness, 14417. Subject teachers need to guide students who couldn't pass the exams.

There are more than 95,000 students across the state who either did not appear for the Class XII examinations or couldn't pass them.