Not giving him a white shirt to wear for a friend's birthday party — this is the reason why a minor boy from Andhra Pradesh lodged a complaint with the police against his stepmother. But serendipitously, this has made sure that he remains safe, stated a report by PTI.

The minor is a 11-year-old who is currently in his Class V and is studying at a government school. He resides in Kothapeta area, Eluru. He resides with his father Mallikarjun Rao (40), who works as a labourer, and his stepmother Lakshi. His biological mother has passed away.

For his friend's birthday party, the boy wanted to donn a white shirt. This was at around 11 am on Sunday, May 14.

As per a police official, the boy asked his step mother Lakshmi (38) to gave him the white shirt which he could wear. The said shirt was ready and pressed as well. But the stepmother refused.

"Angered by the refusal, the determined boy approached Eluru town police half-naked with just a towel rolled around his waist and complained against her," a police official told PTI. It was revealed during the questioning that, multiple times, the stepmother had ill-treated the son.

In another instance, the boy had to undergo treatment at a hospital, so bad were his injuries.

Hence, the police sternly warned Lakshmi and took a written undertaking from her that she would not harm the minor boy. They also made her vow in front of their family's elders.