Three candidates were detained on Sunday, May 14, for alleged cheating in a competitive examination in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, PTI reported.

In a raid at a centre during revenue officer and superintending officer 2023 examination conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, two candidates were found to be involved in suspicious activity, Bikaner Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said.

During checking, police found that the two had put on hair wigs which were fitted with batteries, SIM cards and other devices to be used for cheating during the exam. The two men were identified as Manoj Kumar and Mahendra Kumar, the police said.

Similarly, another candidate identified as Pawan Vishnoi was caught using the same modus operandi at a different centre.

The police say that primary investigation has revealed that the three were in touch with one Tulcharam Kaler for unfair means in the paper. The wigs were provided to them by Kaler who has been accused of cheating in competitive exams earlier as well, they said.

Gautam added that Kaler was also accused of facilitating cheating through Bluetooth-fitted slippers in REET and Patwar recruitment exams in 2021.

Bikaner Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said that they are making efforts to arrest him, PTI stated.