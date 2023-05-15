The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), on Monday, May 15, began admissions for undergraduate, postgraduate and other programmes for the academic year 2023-24, PTI reported.

All interested individuals can apply for the various programmes at the Open University before June 30, which is the last day for submitting applications. "The July 2023 fresh admission cycle for all programmes commenced today. The last date to apply for fresh admissions for the session is June 30," a varsity official told PTI.

Established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, IGNOU offers certificates, diplomas, advanced diplomas and postgraduate diplomas, and degrees. Most of these programmes have been developed after need-based surveys and comply with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

An official told PTI, "The teaching-learning arrangement at IGNOU is highly flexible. With this objective in mind, the university has followed a modular approach to programme development for many of its degree-level courses."

"According to the university's policy, programmes with a modular approach are designed with the need of the learners in mind and offer flexibility in the combination of courses as well as methods," he added.

For the July 2023 session, interested students can register online via the official IGNOU website, i.e., onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.