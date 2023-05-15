The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) board results for Classes X and XII were released on Saturday, May 13 by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The results are available on the official websites — cisce.org or result s.cisce.org.

This year, the ICSE or Class X exam began on February 27 and ended on March 29, 2023. Whereas, the ISC or Class XII exam started on February 13 and concluded on March 31, 2023.

In case you missed out, here are a few highlights for the same.

1) This year, 2,616 schools participated in the Board examination for ICSE Class X while 1,291 schools took part in the ISC Class XII examination. The pass percentage for Class X was 98.94 per cent while for Class XII, it stood at 96.93 per cent.

2) In the academic year 2022-23, 2.38 lakh candidates appeared for the ICSE examination, out of which, 1,28,131 (53.92 per cent) were boys and 109,500 were girls. Similarly, 98,505 students appeared for the ISC examination, out of which, 51,781 (52.57 per cent) were boys while 46,724 were girls.

3) The ICSE examination was conducted in 63 written subjects of which 21 were Indian languages, 14 were foreign languages and two classical languages. Meanwhile, the ISC examination was conducted in 47 written subjects, of which, 12 were Indian languages, three were foreign languages and one classical language.

4) For the ICSE examination, the maximum entry was from the Northern region of India with 79,798 candidates participating and a pass percentage of 98.65 per cent. The Western region recorded the best pass percentage with 99.81 per cent followed by the Southern region having a pass percentage of 99.69%.

Similarly, for ISC examination, the maximum entry was from the northern region of India with 44,606 students participating and a pass percentage of 96.51 per cent. The Southern region had the best pass percentage, that is, 99.20 per cent followed by the Western region having a pass percentage of 98.34 per cent.

5) As many as 14149 Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates took the ICSE Class X examination achieving a pass percentage of 98.36 per cent and 8248 Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage of 96.92 per cent. The pass percentage for students from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category stood at 98.98 per cent with 53,251 candidates participating.

For ISC Class XII examination, 4,885 SC candidates achieved a pass percentage of 96.15 per cent while 3,710 ST candidates recorded a pass percentage of 95.58 per cent. As many as 16, 941 OBC candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage of 96.90 per cent.

6) As many as 1,034 candidates with learning disabilities (dyslexia and so on) also took part in the ICSE Board examination, out of which, 102 students scored above 90 per cent. Moreover, visually challenged students were 35 and 16 candidates obtained above 90% per cent.

For ISC, 216 candidates with learning disabilities took part in the ICSE board examination, out of which, 19 students scored above 90 per cent. The number of visually challenged cases stood at 17 and 2 of them scored above 19 per cent