Teachers at Delhi University (DU) have written to the vice-chancellor, highlighting "discrepancies" in the allocation of teaching positions under reserved categories at the Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW).

The teachers have alleged that the roster has been manipulated in a manner that has resulted in the lapse of three Scheduled Tribe (ST) positions across various departments, PTI reported. As per the teachers, there was only one available position for Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the commerce department of IPCW in 2019, but this number has decreased to zero in the current year. A similar pattern has been observed in the Economics department as well.

In the letter dated Friday, May 12, 10 teachers, including academic council members, urged VC Yogesh Singh to take appropriate action in the matter.

"It is sad to see the current state of biases when it comes to the allotment of vacancies in various departments. It is a serious issue of negligence of the reserved categories where most of these issues in various colleges remain unnoticed. It is our humble and honest appeal to please look into the matter at the earliest. Otherwise, we are bound to fail in our mission to be an inclusive institution. We request you to take appropriate action on an urgent basis," the letter read.

The IPCW Principal Poonam Kumaria did not respond to calls from PTI.