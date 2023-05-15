The first-ever results of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) examination for Classes X and XII were declared on Monday, May 15, by Education Minister Atishi.

The students can visit the official websites, edudel.nic.in or visit dbse.co.in, to check and download their respective results.

Out of 1,594 students in Class X, 1,582 appeared in both term-end assessments this year, and eight of them could not achieve the qualifying grade point 3, the minister said A total of 672 students registered for Class XII Board exams and 667 students appeared in both term-end assessments, PTI stated.

Those who remained below the qualifying grade will be given another opportunity to improve through a supplementary assessment after a month, the minister said.

Both the DBSE Secondary Certificate Assessment (SCA) and Senior Secondary Certificate Assessment (SSCA) were conducted in two terms. The second term-end assessments were held between March 10 and March 29 this year.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "Today those nations are called developed that gave world-class education to their children. We worked on education for the last eight years. Every year, 25 per cent of Delhi's budget is allocated to education. In the last eight years, due to this budget, the quality of textbooks and uniforms has seen a huge change. In the last three years, many students have moved from private schools to government schools."

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) was established in 2021.

The same year, 20 schools of specialised excellence across four domains -- STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts and High-End 21st Century Skills, were established by the Delhi government to encourage specialised education in secondary and senior secondary classes.