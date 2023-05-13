The ninth convocation of the The Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) Hyderabad for the post-graduate (PG) students of batch of 2021-23, will be held on May 15, as per the report by The New Indian Express. As many as 136 students of the institution will be receiving their degrees from Sharmila Oswal, famously known as the Millet Woman of India.

Sharmila Oswal also known as the Milletpreneur is the founder of India Millet Mission and the Managing Director of Gudmom by 1 Organic, an organic millet startup incubated by the Center of Excellence, Indian Institute of Millet Research, Telangana.

She is also the Founder and President of the non-governmental organisation Green Energy Foundation and the chairperson of Jain International Trade Organisation women's wing.

TISS Hyderabad campus currently offers seven interdisciplinary master's degree programmes, one PG diploma programme and three doctoral programmes.

This year, 136 students will receive their master's degree, 31 in MA Public Policy and Governance, 24 in MA Women Studies, seven in MA Education, 25 in MA Rural Development and Governance, 18 in MA Natural Resources and Governance and 30 in MA Development Studies.

TISS is one of Inida's foremost social science university. Founded in 1936 by Sir Dorabjee Tata Trust, it aims to create human service professionals for environmental research and addressing the emergent needs of the society.