Preliminary permission has been granted by the National Medical Commission of India (NMC) in the form of a Letter of Intent, for the establishment of a government medical college with 100 MBBS seats in Nirmal district. However, the final Letter of Permission (LOP) will be issued only if the proposed infrastructure is completed within the next three months, as per The New Indian Express.

The college will be under the administration of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Warangal. It will be governed under the administration of the State Government who took the initiative to establish the new medical college in Nirmal district in Telangana.

Criterions to be fulfilled

To assess the readiness of the college, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC conducted inspections in January and April, evaluating various aspects such as college building, infrastructure facilities, laboratories, library, hostels and hospital facilities.

The approval of the proposal is contingent upon the undertaking provided by the Secretary of Health Medical & Family Welfare Department, assuring that the deficiencies pointed out by the MARB will be rectified within the stipulated three-month timeframe. Once the necessary rectifications are completed, the college will be eligible to receive the Letter of Permission.

College in steady progress

According to the report as per The New Indian Express, the allotted land spanning 23 acres, along with the construction and other essential works, is in the final stages of completion. The state government is expected to promptly appoint assistant professors, while a few assistant professors will be promoted to the position of professors. With most of the requirements on track to be fulfilled within the given timeline, the college is making steady progress.

Expressing his delight, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy confirmed that the NMC has granted preliminary permission for 100 MBBS seats in Nirmal district. He credited Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allocating an amount of Rupees 166 crore last year, making the establishment of the college possible and fulfilling the long-standing aspiration of the people.

Medical Infrastructure to be improved

Earlier in 2008, the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Medical College was established in the erstwhile Adilabad district during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy regime. Following the formation of Telangana, the state government announced the establishment of three medical colleges.

The Mancherial district's medical college, offering 100 MBBS seats, has been operational since last year, while the Nirmal district's medical college has received permission for 100 MBBS seats starting from the 2023-24 academic year.

Furthermore, a medical college in Kumrambheem Asifabad district, with ongoing construction work, is expected to obtain permission for 100 MBBS seats in the upcoming academic year.