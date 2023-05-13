The Director of Medical Education (DME) in Kerala issued a notice on Saturday, May 12 stating that the working hours for PG doctors should strictly be limited to 60 hours per week. This notice was issued after representatives of PG Associations of Government Medical Colleges in Kerala met Health Minister Veena George on May 12 to speak about their concerns and to demand Hospital Protection Ordinance, compensation to deceased Dr Vandana's family and more.



Dr Vandana Das was murdered by her patient when she was dressing his wounds. This sparked a major outcry not only in the state but across the country.



The notice issued by DME read, "The meeting convened as per reference to discuss the various issues raised by the PG students and House Surgeons studying in Government Medical Colleges in Kerala and on the basis of the decision issues the following instructions. These instructions should be strictly implemented in all government medical colleges," it added.



These are the instructions given by the DME:

1. It has been stipulated that the working hours of postgraduate students would be 60 hours per week. But in view of the fact that there have been lapses in this work schedule at a few institutions, the working hours of post graduate students fixed as above should be strictly followed as 60 hours per week.



2. Postgraduate students shall be allowed their weekly off without fail



3. It should be ensured that the College level Grievance Redressal Committee is constituted in every medical college as per Residency Programme Manual. This Grievance Cell shall meet once every month to address the grievances and problems of the doctors without any delay



Additionally, it cautioned all the medical colleges that actions should be taken. Plus, that the matters described above should be immediately implemented and that they continue to be followed strictly.



When EdexLive spoke to Dr Arjun S, President of PG Association, Kottayam Government Medical College, he said, "During our meeting with the Health Minister, she directed the DME to look into our concerns. Hence, immediately DME issued a circular later in the day."



To recall, House Surgeons and PG doctors were protesting and boycotting emergency and non-emergency services. Disclosing details on this, Dr Arjun said, "For time being, we have called off the protest."



Further, discussing their plans going forward, he said "Regarding the compensation to Dr Vandana's family, we are waiting for the cabinet meeting which is scheduled on May 17 as the minister assured that the amount will be decided at the meeting."