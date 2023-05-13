In a new initiative to develop the scope of medicine in the state, the West Bengal government has formed a 14-member committee to explore the possibilities of charting out a diploma course in medicine with three years of classroom plus practical training, as per PTI reports.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, May 11, had proposed the introduction of a diploma course in medicine, aiming at combating a “shortfall” of doctors in hospitals in the state.

The panel includes senior doctors and representatives from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC), a senior official said.

The senior official also stated that the committee was formed to deliberate over matters that would improve healthcare and make it accessible, especially in the rural areas.

The officials also stated that to explore the possibilities of developing the scenario of healthcare in the state, the professionals have been beckoned to get their expert opinion on the three year classroom programme that would also have rigorous practical training. The panel will submit its report within 30 days.

What could be the limitations?

According to the report by IANS, her proposal has evoked controversies with the opposition parties and a section of the medical fraternity. They described the decision as a risky proposition to gain expertise in such areas regarding health, wherein, three years might not be enough.

BJP's state spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said that this will remain a proposal from the chief minister and will never see the light of the day. "This is a dangerous proposition," he added.



Congress leader and Calcutta High Court Counsel Kaustav Bagchi said that the chief minister's proposal for a diploma in medicine in lines of "civic volunteers" in police, if put into practice, will endanger the lives of several patients.



Even the medical fraternity has strongly opposed the idea. According to Calcutta doctor, Dr Arindam Biswas, this model, though to an extent exists in China, cannot be replicated in India.