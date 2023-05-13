For students who failed in subjects in the recent Class XII Board exams, the school education department in Chennai is working to prepare students for their supplementary examinations by offering special coaching at schools.

The exam has been scheduled from June 19 to 26 on the Directorate of Government Examination portal, and the headmasters of various government schools are assisting students with the processes, reported The New Indian Express.

The district school education department has also directed the headmasters to start coaching classes for students in concerned subjects from Thursday, May 18.

Headmasters speak

The Headmaster of the Othakalmandapam Government Higher Secondary School, G Ramesh, told The New Indian Express, "Due to high strength in Class XII, our school got 92% in Class XII result. Despite this, as per direction from officials, our teachers are helping the students to apply for supplementary examinations. The last date is on Wednesday, May 17."

He went on to say, "Nine students applied for exams with teacher's support at school. Besides, subject teachers have already started to give necessary instruction and guidance to students to prepare them to get pass marks at supplementary examinations via phone."

The headmaster said that they would be moving ahead with the grooming of students from next week onwards. A headmaster at a government higher secondary school in Chennai, told The New Indian Express, "Four students failed in different subjects in our school and teachers are conducting half-day special classes for them at school from Wednesday."

She emphasises on the aspect that teachers are now providing special attention to these children and she hopes that these students will get pass marks after the examination.

A top educational officer at district told TNIE, "As many as 558 government school students out of 9013 scored fail marks in the district in Class XII result. Schools are instructed to start special classes to prepare the students to get pass marks at supplementary exams for ensuring higher education in this academic year too."