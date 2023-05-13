After announcing the Class X and XII board exam results, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE), will start providing post-result counselling to students and parents from today, May 13. The services are aimed at overcoming common psychological problems related to exams and results.

According to a press note by the CBSE, the Board has provided post-result counselling services to students and parents for the past 25 years. The services will continue till May 27, as per a report by ANI.

"With the announcement of CBSE results, the Board will start post-result annual psychological counselling from today, 13th May which will continue till 27th May," the CBSE press note says. The counselling will be conducted in two phases, the note adds.



In the first phase, counselling services to both the students and parents will be provided. And in the second phase, a Tele-Helpline would be provided for Tele-counselling under experts from various educational backgrounds.

"During the Second Phase, a total of 59 principals, trained counsellors, and special educators from CBSE-affiliated government and private schools and psychologists will be available for Tele-Counselling. Out of these, 53 are from India, while 6 experts are from the United Arab Emirates and Oman," the note read.

CBSE has confirmed that a centralised toll-free access would be provided all over India. Students can dial the toll-free number 1800-11-8004 from any part of the country to avail of the helpline services.